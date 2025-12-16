San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 15, 2025: Coastal fog, record heat inland

Today was a record hot day in Borrego Springs, warming to 83 degrees, surpassing the previous record of 81 in 1977. I'm forecasting more record highs in the mountains and deserts on Tuesday, including Palomar Mountain (71°), Campo (82°), Lake Cuyamaca (71°) and Borrego Springs (82°).

Temperatures away from the coast will be 10 to 21 degrees above average, while coastal communities like San Diego and Chula Vista will be slightly below average.

The fog will be patchier and less widespread Tuesday night into Wednesday with improving conditions by Thursday morning as winds turn back offshore and mild Santa Winds develop.

It will be warm by Thursday and Friday by 4 to 10 degrees for the coast and valleys, with little change in the mountains and deserts, where highs will remain near record levels. In fact, Borrego Springs will be close to record highs through the weekend!

Thursday and Friday will be the warmest days of the week for most of the county, with 70s and 80s.

Temperatures cool over the weekend, but remain mostly 5 to 15 degrees above average away from the coast. This weekend we'll see 60s and 70s.

Despite these warm temperatures, winter is coming! The winter solstice happens this Sunday at 7:03am. There are hints that we may get some rain the week of Christmas or the following week.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 64-73°

Inland: 72-80°

Mountains: 67-82°

Deserts: 82-85°

