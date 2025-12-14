San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 13, 2025: More fog and more warmth

We have plenty of holiday events happening around the county this weekend! Some on the coast and inland will have to handle periods of patchy fog.

That fog will reduce visibility down to less than a mile all up and down the coast through about 8 a.m., with lingering effects west of the mountains until about 10 a.m.

It will return at night as well and stick around into Monday morning.

Temperatures on Sunday will be about 5-20 degrees above normal, with the furthest departure from average coming in the mountains.

The coast will top out in the mid-60s to low 70s, with the valleys reaching the low-to-upper 70s.

Two major holiday events are headed our way in the evening — the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights (starts at 5:30p) and the Hanukkah Menorah Lighting at Liberty Station (5-8p) for the first night of Hanukkah.

Temperatures around start time for both will be in the low 60s.

Daytime highs will start to climb in the beginning of the week, peaking for everyone on Tuesday.

More record highs could be on the way then for Palomar Mountain (71), Lake Cuyamaca (71), Campo (80) and Borrego (86).

In fact, we could have at least one of those cities tying or setting a record high every day after through Saturday.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 66-73°

Inland: 73-79°

Mountains: 63-77°

Deserts: 77-82°

