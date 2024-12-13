San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 12, 2024: Chance of showers tonight, high tides at the coast

Possible light isolated showers will roll through the county into tonight with gusty winds in the mountains and deserts as a storm passes by to the north.

Most areas won't get measurable rain tonight, and if you do, it will be light, only a few hundredths of an inch.

Gusty winds will continue to target the mountains and deserts where peak gusts have exceeded 40mph today. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until midnight for sustained westerly winds of 10 to 20mph and gusts up to 40mph.

Astronomical high tides will bring the threat of minor coastal overflow each morning through Sunday. A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect through Sunday morning for tides of 6 to 7". High tide tomorrow is at 6:44am, Saturday at 7:25am and Sunday at 8:07am. The areas most likely impacted include La Jolla, Imperial Beach, Del Mar and Cardiff.

Increasing sunshine on Friday before another storm passes by to the north Saturday bringing increased cloud coverage, though it doesn't look likely for any rain. After the storm passes, winds will turn offshore, with weak to mild Santa Ana winds Sunday night into Monday.

Another storm moves by to the north Monday, bringing more clouds but also not likely to squeeze out any rain, followed by another round of mild Santa Ana winds Wednesday. Warmer weather will be the trend for the second half of next week with mostly 70s across the county.

Fair days with chilly nights and mornings will be the trend into next week, so plan accordingly for outdoor evening activities.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 60-65°

Inland: 64-68°

Mountains: 50-59°

Deserts: 67-71°

