San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 10, 2024: Santa Ana winds continue Wednesday

Overnight and this morning, strong Santa Ana winds hit San Diego County hard. The strongest wind gust clocked in at 95 mph at Sill Hill, located between Julian and Alpine. This is always one of the windiest spots when Santa Ana winds roll in.

Other notable wind gusts:

Horse near Pine Valley at 86mph

East Willows in Alpine at 72mph

Santa Ysabel near Julian 72 mph

Rancho Bernardo 51mph

Carlsbad 30mph



While the worst of the Santa Ana winds have passed, gusty and dry conditions will continue into tomorrow. A Red Flag Warning/Fire Weather Warning is in effect until 4am Wednesday for the inland valleys and mountains. Expect sustained winds from the east and northeast between 15 to 25 mph and gusts of 30 to 60mph. Humidity levels will remain low between 5 and 15% through tomorrow and with the dry brush from lack of rain, fire danger will remain elevated. Humidity will recover by Thursday as the sea-breeze returns.

Take precautions to minimize fire risks:

Avoid outdoor fires, as even small embers can ignite rapidly spreading flames.

Refrain from using outdoor tools that could spark.

Inspect your car tires and ensure there are no loose parts that could generate sparks.

The ongoing dry conditions this season mean fuel sources, such as vegetation, are critically low in moisture, further amplifying wildfire danger.

Tomorrow will be another warm day for the coast and valleys with temperatures trending 5 to 10 degrees above average by the afternoon after a chilly morning. It will be warmer in the mountains and deserts tomorrow.

A series of storms will pass by to the north of us, bringing more clouds locally and a small chance of rain. Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy, and by Thursday afternoon, there is a small chance of a little light rain. Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and another storm passing by to the north will bring more clouds this weekend, though it doesn't look likely for any rain.

Another storm may dive far enough south on Tuesday to bring another chance of light rain, but confidence is low as it's a week out, and weather models are not in agreement.

It will be cooler Thursday and Friday, becoming slightly warmer by the weekend, but overall, pleasant temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s for most of the county and 50s in the mountains.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 65-74°

Inland: 73-77°

Mountains: 51-67°

Deserts: 65-68°

