San Diego's weather forecast for Dec. 31, 2025: Wet and warm New Year's Eve, rain to intensify by midnight

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A wet and warm New Year's Eve is expected as the Santa Ana winds are keeping temperatures above average, with rain chances increasing just after 12 p.m. today and just before midnight.

Expect a mild start to the day with temperatures in the mid-60s and clouds increasing through the morning. By early afternoon, rain will begin to move into the county, so if you have daytime plans or are heading out early, make sure to have the umbrella ready.

As we move into the late afternoon and evening hours, showers become more widespread across San Diego County. Rain will continue through the evening, creating wet roads and damp conditions for any outdoor celebrations.

Here's the big headline for New Year's Eve night — rain is expected to pick up right around midnight, just in time for the New Year. If you're planning to be outside for fireworks or countdowns, be prepared for wet weather as 2026 rings in.

Temperatures will stay relatively mild, with overnight lows in the mid-50s, but the rain could make conditions slick and visibility lower at times.

Bottom line — plan for rain arriving early in the afternoon and sticking around through the night, with showers timing out right at midnight.

Celebrate safely, drive carefully, and don't forget the rain gear.