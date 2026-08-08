San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 7, 2026: Heat alerts expand this week as the heat peaks

Weather Headlines:



Highs 3 to 6 degrees above average through the weekend.

Morning lows will be 5 to 15 degrees above normal, elevating the heat risk.

Extreme Heat Warning in the deserts and Heat Advisory for the mountains extended until 8pm Sunday.

A Heat Advisory is issued for the inland valleys this weekend.

Monsoon moisture pumps in higher humidity into next week

There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts each afternoon and evening with an increased chance Sunday through Tuesday.

It will remain hot this weekend with temperatures trending 3 to 6 degrees above average across the county. Morning lows will also be trending above average by 5 to 15 degrees, which means we won't get much relief in the overnight hours. The warm nights, hot days, and high humidity are leading to elevated heat risk.

The Extreme Heat Warning in the deserts continues until 8pm Sunday for high temperatures between 110 and 115 degrees.

The Heat Advisory in the mountains continues until 8pm Sunday for high temperatures in the mid-80s to mid-90s for most areas, and near 100 degrees for lower elevations like Campo.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for the inland valleys from 10am Saturday unitl 8pm Sunday for highs mostly in the 90s, but some hotter spots, like Valley Center, closer to 100 degrees.

Click here to see average high and low temperatures as well as records where you live.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds as marine layer clouds return to some coastal areas each night and morning while monsoon clouds spread across the county during the day.

Monsoon flow pumps in higher humidity across the county, a trend that may stick around through mid-August. Showers and thunderstorms formed over the mountains Thursday afternoon with a strong cell of storms developing late Thursday night reaching the South Bay by early Friday morning. 86 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes occurred as of 3 a.m., while 499 total lightning strikes occurred! In fact, Chula Vista tied a daily record rainfall total, receiving 0.02 inches. Check out my explainer on this:

Lightning explainer 6pm

The potential for more storms may increase Sunday through Tuesday with a slight chance of mountain storms to continue through next week.

With higher humidity, the nights will be warmer this week. Temperatures will stay in the 70s most of the night for the coast, valleys and mountains only dipping into the 60s into the early morning hours. While the deserts will be in the 90s and 100s most of the night, only cooling into the 80s before sunrise.

While the humidity sticks around next week, temperatures will drop back near to even slightly below average, with 70s for the coast, 80s for most inland areas and mountains, and below 110 degrees in the deserts.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 76-86°

Inland: 88-100°

Mountains: 90-101°

Deserts: 113-115°

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat: Excessive heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people who work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.

Now is a good time to check your cars for loose tire tread or parts—anything that could easily spark a fire. In addition, make sure you have a go bag and working flashlights in case of an emergency or power outage. Also, prune and trim trees and shrubs to make a defensible space around your home.

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.