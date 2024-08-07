San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 6, 2024: Not AS hot midweek

After a warm night tonight, it won't be quite as hot tomorrow, with temperatures dropping 2 to 10 degrees from today. Temperatures will trend closer to normal through Thursday before another round of hotter and more humid weather this weekend. The Heat Advisory for the inland valleys and mountains and the Excessive Heat Warning in the deserts end at 11pm.

Monsoon flow continues tomorrow, bringing a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms to the mountains and potentially the deserts. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds across the county tomorrow. It won't be as muggy Thursday and Friday with weaker monsoon influence.

The marine layer will spread farther inland tomorrow and Thursday, clearing back to the coast by mid to late morning.

Tempartures and humidity go back up this weekend with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the mountain and deserts. It won't be as hot as last weekend, but daytime highs will run up to 10 degrees above normal.

A trough of low pressure will usher in much more comfortable conditions starting on Tuesday. The cooler and drier air looks to stick around for a week giving us a welcome break from the high heat and high humidity.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 73-83°

Inland: 85-93°

Mountains: 82-95°

Deserts: 106-110°

