San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 5, 2026: Feeling tropical with a chance of mountain storms

Weather Headlines:



Seasonably warm for the coast and valleys this week with highs near to 5 degrees above average.

Morning lows will be 10 to 15 degrees above normal in the mountains and deserts, elevating the heat risk.

Extreme Heat Warning in the deserts and Heat Advisory for the mountains in effect until 8pm Saturday.

Monsoon moisture pumps in higher humidity this week.

There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts each afternoon and evening with the highest chance on Thursday, Sunday and Monday

It will be seasonably hot this week with temperatures trending near to 5 degrees above average across the county. Morning lows will also be trending above by 10 to 15 degrees for the mountains and deserts, which means we won't get much relief in the overnight hours, elevating the heat risk. Because of this, heat alerts have been issued in those areas.

The Extreme Heat Warning in the deserts has been extended until 8pm Saturday for high temperatures between 109 and 115 degrees.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the mountains until 8pm Saturday for high temperatures in the mid-80s to mid-90s for most areas, and near 100 degrees for lower elevations like Campo.

Click here to see average high and low temperatures as well as records where you live.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds as marine layer clouds return to some coastal areas each night and morning while monsoon clouds spread across the county during the day.

Monsoon flow strengthens Wednesday with higher humidity spreading across the county, a trend that may stick around through mid-August. Clouds will build over the mountains each afternoon and may produce isolated showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, a slight chance on Friday, and a potentially higher chance Sunday and Monday.

With higher humidity, the nights will be warmer this week. Temperatures will stay in the 70s most of the night for the coast, valleys and mountains only dipping into the 60s into the early morning hours. While the deserts will be in the 90s and 100s most of the night, only cooling into the 80s before sunrise.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 76-83°

Inland: 84-91°

Mountains: 87-98°

Deserts: 109-111°

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat this Summer: Excessive heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people who work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.

Now is a good time to check your cars for loose tire tread or parts—anything that could easily spark a fire. In addition, make sure you have a go bag and working flashlights in case of an emergency or power outage. Also, prune and trim trees and shrubs to make a defensible space around your home.

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.