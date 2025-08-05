San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 4, 2025: Turning up the heat this week

The pleasant summer conditions we've been enjoying are about to change as heat moves into the county. Below average temperatures were the trend for the month of June and July, while temperatures late this week will be 3 to 10 degrees above average.

As high pressure expands west temperatures will be warming up with the heat peaking on Thursday.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for the inland and mountain communities from 10am Wednesday until 8pm Friday for temperatures mostly in the 90s and a few low 100s.

An Extreme Heat Warning will be in effect for the deserts for the same time for high temperatures soaring between 114 and nearly 120 degrees!

Heat risk and fire threat will be elevated and precautions should be made to avoid heat related illnesses and any new fire starts.

Hazy skies will continue for another day as the Gifford Fire burns in the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo areas. While conditions are expected to improve by tomorrow evening, it's possible smoke may return depending on the fire activity to our north.

Patchy fog will be possible fro the coast and inland areas the next few mornings and may be dense at times. Be sure to leave time for travel and check with your airline for any travel delays.

Temperatures wil drop closer to average this weekend when we'll see 70s at the coast and 80s and 90s inland to the mountains. It will remain hot in the deserts with highs above 110 degrees.

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat:

Extreme heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people who work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.

Now is a good time to check your cars for loose tire tread or parts—anything that could easily spark a fire. In addition, make sure you have a go bag and working flashlights in case of an emergency or power outage.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 72-84°

Inland: 83-94°

Mountains: 86-98°

Deserts: 111-113°

