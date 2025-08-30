San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 29, 2025: Hot Labor Day weekend

It was a much hotter day across the county with highs near to 10 degrees above average for the coast and valley. The mountains and deserts were still several degrees cooler than normal, but still 15 to 20 degrees warmer than yesterday. San Diego tied its daily record highs today, soaring to 88 degrees!

While it was hotter, it wasn't AS humid as yesterday; it was still muggy, but yesterday was an oppressively humid day as we were under the influence of tropical moisture. It won't be as humid through Sunday as monsoon flow weakens but it will remain hot.

This Labor Day weekend, expect temperatures 3 to 10 degrees warmer than normal, in the 70s and 80s at the coast, 90s inland, 80s and 90s in the mountains, and between 105 and 110 in the desert.

Monsoon flow returns next week, bringing several more days of isolated showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts most of the week. Tuesday through Thursday there will be a slight chance for showers or a stray thunderstorm to spill into the valleys and maybe even a shower to reach the coast.

Temperatures will remain above normal for most of next week, and when you factor in the humidity, the heat risk will be elevated.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 76-86°

Inland: 87-96°

Mountains: 81-94°

Deserts: 105-108°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.