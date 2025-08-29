San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 28, 2025: Drying out & warming up

A tropical day across San Diego with rain and very humid conditions due to remnants from Tropical Cyclone Juliette. Rainfall totals were mainly light, ranging from a few hundredths to .25", but locally higher amounts, in fact, Mt. Laguna received .81" of rain.

Click here to see rainfall totals where you live.

We're drying out with only a slight chance for any lingering light rain this evening.

Temperatures were below normal everywhere besides the coast today, up to 24 degrees below average in Campo and 18 degrees below average in the deserts! Highs were in the 70s and 80s nearly everywhere in the county and mere 60s in the mountains! Meanwhile, the coast was several degrees warmer than normal, with the highs today reached this evening as the sun came out.

Monsoon flow weakens Friday through the weekend, so it won't be as humid, but it will be warmer and the chance for any storms in the mountains is minimal. Monsoon flow ramps up next week, bringing several more days of isolated showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts most of the week.

This Labor Day weekend you can expect 70s and 80s at the coast, mostly 90s inland, 80s in the mountains and between 105 to 110 in the deserts.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 76-86°

Inland: 86-93°

Mountains: 79-92°

Deserts: 100-103°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.