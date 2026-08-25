San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 24, 2026: Extreme heat and humidity with possible record highs

Weather Headlines:



5 to 15 degrees above-normal temperatures all week, possible record-high temperatures.

Heat Advisory for the coast Tuesday through Friday.

Heat Advisory in effect for the inland and mountains gets upgraded to an Extreme Heat Warning Tuesday through Friday.

Extreme Heat Warning in the deserts continues through Friday.

Monsoon flow makes things more humid.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts.

High pressure, or the heat dome, is anchored over the Southwest, and it isn't budging any time soon. That means the heat and humidity are here to stay.

Temperatures will trend 5 to 15 degrees above average all week. Ramona tied the daily record high on Monday at 102 degrees, and I'm forecasting another record high there Tuesday at 103 degrees. We'll see near-record daily record highs in San Diego, Chula Vista, Vista, Escondido, Palomar Mountain, and Campo.

While the beaches will stay in the 80s, you get 5 to 10 miles inland, you'll see 90s, mostly 90s and a few 100s in the inland valleys and mountains, while the deserts will be between 110 and 116 degrees.

Overnight temperatures will also be warmer due to higher humidity, so we won't get much relief overnight. You can expect 70s all night for the coast, inland and mountains with 100s and 90s most of the night in the deserts. The hot, humid days and warm nights will increase the heat risk.

A Heat Advisory, in effect inland to the mountains, ends at 10am Tuesday and is upgraded to an Extreme Heat Warning, in effect through 8pm Friday. Expect mostly 90s with a few low-100s.

An Extreme Heat Warning continues in the deserts until 8pm Friday for highs between 110 to 116 degrees, and really warm nights.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts each afternoon and evening through at least Friday. Any storms that form may produce heavy rain, strong winds, lightning, small hail and localized flooding.

Cooler weather is expected next week!

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 80-92°

Inland: 94-103°

Mountains: 87-104°

Deserts: 111-115°

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat: Extreme heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people who work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.

Now is a good time to check your cars for loose tire tread or parts—anything that could easily spark a fire. In addition, make sure you have a go bag and working flashlights in case of an emergency or power outage. Also, prune and trim trees and shrubs to make a defensible space around your home.

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.