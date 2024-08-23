San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 23, 2024: Fall-like weekend!

It was even cooler today and temperatures will drop a few more degrees tomorrow! Saturday will be the coolest day of the week with temperatures trending 2 to 11 degrees below average through the weekend as a trough of low pressure sits over California.

In addition to the cooler weather, it will be drier and, dare I say, almost feel like early fall!

The marine layer will spread farther inland each morning through Saturday, clearing to sunshine by mid-to-late morning.

The sea-breeze will pick up bringing breezy to gusty winds to the mountains and deserts each afternoon and evening. Expect westerly winds of 20 to 40mph.

Next week we'll see minor day-to-day changes with a slight warm-up for Monday and Tuesday, a slight dip in temperatures midweek then warming again by the weekend. This pattern looks to continue into early September.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 70-78°

Inland: 78-86°

Mountains: 72-86°

Deserts: 98-102°

