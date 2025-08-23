San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 22, 2025: Hot and humid weekend with isolated storms

It was another hot day across the county with temperatures up to 10 degrees warmer than normal. While it won't be quite as hot tomorrow, it will still be 2 to 7 degrees above normal, and with the high humidity, it will feel even warmer.

As expected, the Heat Advisory inland has been extended until 8pm Saturday for high temperatures up to 98 degrees. The Heat Advisory for the mountains will end at 8pm Friday.

The Extreme Heat Warning in the deserts remains in effect until 8pm Saturday for high temperatures up to 113 degrees and sunrise temperatures warm, between 88 and 93 degrees.

While it will be hot during the day, it will remain warm at night, offering little respite from these high temperatures. Sunrise temperatures will be as much as 13 degrees above normal! Most of the county will wake up in the 70s while the deserts will be in the 80s and 90s.

High pressure remains in place through early next week, which will continue to pull in monsoon moisture, making things humid through midweek next week.

Saturday we'll likely see isolated showers and thunderstorms form over the mountains with a slight chance for activity anywhere else in the county, though peak activity will be focused over and near the mountains. Sunday and Monday don't look to be as active, with just a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms over the mountains.

Latest forecast models show a possible surge of moisture on Tuesday and potentially Wednesday, which could bring more widespread storms to parts of the county. Confidence remains low this far out and will be something the Pinpoint Weather Team will be tracking through the weekend.

Temperatures drop back near average by Monday with greater cooling by midweek and more comfortable humidity levels by the end of the week. Next week you can expect 70s at the coast, 80s inland to the mountains and low-100s in the deserts.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 73-86°

Inland: 87-98°

Mountains: 84-102°

Deserts: 110-113°

