San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 22, 2024: Cooler weather has arrived!

Today was 5 to nearly 15 degrees cooler than Tuesday, with mostly 70s along the coast and 80s inland. We'll cool a few more degrees in the coming days, with Saturday being the coolest day of the week. Temperatures will trend 2 to 10 degrees below average through the weekend as a trough of low pressure sets up over California.

In addition to the cooler weather, it will be drier and, dare I say, almost feel like early fall!

The marine layer will spread farther inland each morning through Saturday, clearing to sunshine by mid-to-late morning.

The sea-breeze will pick up bringing breezy to gusty winds to the mountains and deserts each afternoon and evening. Expect westerly winds of 20 to 35mph.

Weak high pressure brings a warm-up for Monday and Tuesday with another trough bringing slightly cooler temperatures by week. Temperature swings won't be as great as this week next week, with minor cooling and minor warming continuing into early September.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 71-78°

Inland: 80-88°

Mountains: 75-87°

Deserts: 103-106°

