San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 21, 2026: Hot & sticky weather is here to stay!

Weather Headlines:



Above-normal temperatures into next week

Monsoon flow makes things more humid well into next week

Chance of showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts

Extreme Heat Warning in the deserts through the weekend

High pressure, or the heat dome, has shifted west, bringing more heat and humidity as monsoon flow strengthens.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts each afternoon and evening into next week. Some days may have better chances than others. Storms aren't as likely Friday and Saturday, with a better chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms Sunday through Wednesday. This may change, depending on how the monsoon moisture surges in each day.

Just like earlier this month, any storms that form may produce heavy rain, strong winds, lightning, small hail and localized flooding. While the best chance of storms will be over the mountains and deserts, it's not out of of the question that a storm may spill over into the valleys.

Temperatures will trend near to 8 degrees above average into next week with mid-70s to mid-80s for the coast, mostly 90s inland to the mountains while some areas may soar above 100 degrees, and between 110 and 115 in the deserts through the weekend.

Overnight temperatures will also be warmer due to the higher humidity, so we won't get much relief in the overnight hours. The hot, humid days and warm nights will increase the heat risk.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for the deserts until 8pm Sunday for the elevated heat risk.

Above normal temperatures and high humidity are likely to stick around through the end of the month.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 77-88°

Inland: 90-98°

Mountains: 90-102°

Deserts: 110-113°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.