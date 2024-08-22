San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 21, 2024: Feeling more like fall!

It was another hot day with temperatures topping out about 5 degrees above average. There is a slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm over the mountains and deserts through sunset, which is around 7:30pm.

Temperatures plummet 5 to 10 degrees from today to tomorrow as a trough of low pressure dives south. Expect temperatures to drop by up to 20 degrees compared to how hot it was on Tuesday! Thursday through Saturday will be the coolest days of the stretch with temperatures topping out 5 to 10 degrees below average. Expect mostly 70s and 80s.

In addition to the cooler weather, it will be drier and, dare I say, almost feel like early fall! This more comfortable weather will stick around through the weekend, becoming warmer early next week as high pressure builds again.

The marine layer will spread farther inland each morning through Saturday, clearing to sunshine by mid-to-late morning.

Another trough looks to arrive by the end of next week means another round of cooler and drier conditions. We'll likely see this pattern continue into early September.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 73-81°

Inland: 83-89°

Mountains: 79-90°

Deserts: 106-108°

