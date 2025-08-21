San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 20, 2025: Hot & humid the rest of the week

Heat alerts went into effect today everywhere away from the coast, and it's getting hotter for the end of the workweek as high pressure expands west. Humidity starts to creep up Thursday, ramping up Friday into the weekend as monsoon moisture surges in.

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8pm Friday for the inland and mountain communities. Expect high temperatures between 90 and 103 degrees and warm overnight temperatures only dropping between 68 to 76 degrees by sunrise. This may get extended at least through Saturday, maybe even Sunday.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect in the deserts until 8pm Saturday for high temperatures between 110 and 116 degrees and sunrise temperatures warm, between 88 and 93 degrees.

Patchy fog will be possible near the coast Thursday morning.

Friday there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms over the mountains. The chance increases over the weekend when we'll likely see isolated storms form over the mountains and a slight chance for any storms in the deserts or for storms to spill over into the valleys.

There will be so much moisture in the atmosphere that even the coast could see sprinkles to a few showers. Isolated storms will continue through at least Monday, maybe Tuesday with the chance tapering off beyond Tuesday as monsoon flow begins to weaken.

The heat peaks Thursday and Friday with high temperatures up to 11 degrees above normal, while morning low temperatures will be up to 15 degrees above normal. The heat risk will be elevated not only due to the high afternoon temperatures but also because of the lack of relief overnight.

Temperatures drop back near average by Monday with greater cooling by midweek and more comfortable humidity levels for the second half of the week.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 75-88°

Inland: 90-102°

Mountains: 88-103°

Deserts: 111-116°

