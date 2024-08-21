San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 20, 2024: Hot Wednesday, then cooling off

It was a record-breaking hot day today! Ramona soared to 100 degrees, breaking the previous record of 100. Other record highs include Poway at 101, La Mesa at 96, and Kearny Mesa at 93. El Cajon hit 99, shy by just one degree of a record, and Alpine hit 100, just shy of the record of 102 degrees.

Tomorrow will be another hot day, but not as hot as today. Temperatures will drop by 3 to 8 degrees, keeping them about 5 degrees above average.

A weak surge of monsoon moisture moves in on Wednesday, increasing mugginess and bringing a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts.

Temperatures plummet by the end of the week as a trough of low pressure dives south. Expect temperatures to drop by 5 to nearly 20 degrees by the end of the week! Thursday through Saturday will be the coolest days of the stretch with temperatures topping out 5 to 10 degrees below average. Expect mostly 70s and 80s.

In addition to the cooler weather, it will be drier and, dare I say, almost feel like early fall! This more comfortable weather will stick around through the weekend, becoming warmer next week as high pressure builds again.

The marine layer will spread farther inland each morning through Saturday, clearing to sunshine by mid-to late morning.

Another trough looks to arrive by the end of August into early September which means another round of cooler and drier conditions.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 75-85°

Inland: 88-96°

Mountains: 84-95°

Deserts: 107-110°

