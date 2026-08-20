San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 19, 2026: Hot and humid with mountain storms

Weather Headlines:



Above-normal temperatures into next week

Monsoon flow makes things more humid well into next week

Chance of showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts into early next week

Extreme Heat Warning in the deserts through Friday

High pressure, or the heat dome, has shifted west, bringing more heat and humidity as monsoon flow strengthens.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts each afternoon and evening into next week. Some days may have better chances than others, as of right now Thursday may bring isolated storms, while storms are not as likley Friday and Saturday before building again Sunday into next week.

Just like earlier this month, any storms that form may produce heavy rain, strong winds, lightning, small hail and localized flooding. While the best chance of storms will be over the mountains and deserts, it's not out of of the question that a storm may spill over into the valleys and next week, potentially even some showers reaching the coast.

Temperatures will trend near to 8 degrees above average into next week with mid-70s to mid-80s for the coast, mostly 90s inland to the higher elevation mountains, while lower elevations, like Campo, will be closer to 100 degrees, and the deserts will top out above 110 degrees through the weekend.

Overnight temperatures will also be warmer due to the higher humidity, so we won't get much relief in the overnight hours. The hot, humid days and warm nights will increase the heat risk away from the coast.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for the deserts until 8pm Friday for the elevated heat risk. This will likely get extended into the weekend.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 76-87°

Inland: 90-99°

Mountains: 87-102°

Deserts: 110-113°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.