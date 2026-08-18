San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 17, 2026: Hot with building humidity this week

It's going to be another warm week with humidity building for the second half of the week as monsoon flow strengthens.

High pressure, or the heat dome, will expand west, bringing warmer days and a return of monsoon moisture. Wednesday will be our transition day into the muggier weather and we may see our first chance of showers and thunderstorms over the mountains this week.

The chance of storms increases slightly Thursday through Sunday. Just like earlier this month, any storms that form may produce heavy rain, strong winds, lightning, small hail and localized flooding.

Temperatures will trend near to 8 degrees above average this week with mid-70s to mid-80s for the coast, mostly 90s inland, 80s and 90s for the higher elevation mountains, while lower elevations, like Campo, will be closer to 100 degrees, and the deserts will top out above 110 degrees most of the week.

Overnight temperatures will warm toward the end of the week as humidity builds, so we won't get much relief in the overnight hours. The hot, humid days and warm nights will lead to elevated heat risk away from the coast.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 75-85°

Inland: 88-96°

Mountains: 87-100°

Deserts: 110-114°

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