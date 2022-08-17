San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 17, 2022: Lower storm threat through tomorrow

A hot week as many kids head back to school, including many districts today! Lower storm threat for the mountains through tomorrow with monsoon moisture building Friday and Saturday.

The heat and humidity continue with temperatures trending near to above average. Monsoon moisture strengthens Friday and even more so Saturday as moisture from a subtropical disturbance currently impacting Texas gets pulled into the monsoon flow.

Peak activity will target the mountains and deserts where heavy rain, flash flooding, lightning, small hail, and gusty winds will be the major storm threats. Starting Friday there will be a slight chance for anything from sprinkles to a stray storm for the inland valleys and an outside chance for the coast with a slightly better chance Saturday.

Saturday will be the most active day for strong storms with a decreasing threat Sunday into early next week.

This is a long stretch of a persistent monsoon pattern making it feel uncomfortable with warm overnight temperatures and hot and humid days. Long-range forecast models keep this pattern through the end of the month and potentially beyond; monsoon season runs through the end of September.

Temperatures start to drop tomorrow becoming 5 to 10 degrees cooler by this weekend, but it will be more humid.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 74-82°

Inland: 87-97°

Mountains: 82-103°

Deserts: 107-113°

