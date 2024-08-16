San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 15, 2024: Humidity builds in the coming days

Friday will be another dry heat day before humidity starts to build this weekend and really ramps up next week as monsoon flow strengthens.

The coast will remain a bit muggy as the relatively warm ocean water temperatures keep things humid during the summer, but it will be even muggier by next week.

Overnight and morning clouds will impact the coast and some inland areas, clearing to sunshine by early to mid-morning. Marine layer clouds will be less extensive this weekend into next week.

While monsoon moisture starts to creep back into the county by Friday night, the worst of the humidity will hold off until early next week. Tuesday and Wednesday the chance of showers and thunderstorms will target the mountains and potentially the deserts. Any storms that form may produce heavy rain, small hail, gusty winds, lightning and flash flooding.

Monsoon moisture and humidity weaken Thursday through the weekend and will likely return the following week.

On top of being more humid, it will also be warmer next week, with mostly 80s at the coast, mid-90s inland, near 90 in the mountains, and close to 110 degrees in the deserts. Overnight temperatures will also trend warmer, with most of the night for the coast, valleys and mountains staying in the 70s, only dipping down to the upper 60s by sunrise while the deserts will stay in the 100s and 90s most of the night only cooling to the mid-80s by morning.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 74-83°

Inland: 87-96°

Mountains: 85-96°

Deserts: 107-111°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.