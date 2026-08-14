San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 14, 2026: Humidity on the rise yet again

Weather Headlines:



Monsoon flow builds starting Saturday, pumping in higher humidity and possible mountain and desert storms

Temperatures will trend near to slightly below average through the weekend inland to the deserts.

Warmer next week with continued monsoon flow making things muggy

The marine layer will spread inland into Saturday morning with patchy fog possible. Clouds will clear faster to sunny skies and it will be slightly warmer by the afternoon. Gradual warming will be the trend into next week.

This weekend you can expect mid-70s to low-80s at the coast, mid to upper-80s inland, low to mid-80s for most mountains and between 103 and 108 degrees in the deserts.

Click here to see average high and low temperatures as well as records where you live.

Warmer next week with Tuesday and Wednesday likely the warmest days of the week with highs in the 90s inland, near 90 in the mountains and around 110 degrees or so in the deserts. Monsoon flow now looks to linger through next week, which will pump in higher humidity, making it feel warmer.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 74-81°

Inland: 82-89°

Mountains: 77-90°

Deserts: 103-106°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.