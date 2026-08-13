San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 13, 2026: Not as hot into the weekend

Weather Headlines:



It won't be as humid through Saturday

Cooler! Temperatures will trend near to below average through the weekend.

Weak monsoon flow continues into early next week, leading to less humid conditions for most of the county.

Mostly cloudy skies will continue into Friday morning with patchy fog possible inland to the mountains for the commute. Clouds will gradually clear to sunny skies, with some coastal areas taking until the afternoon to clear.

Temperatures will continue to trend near to 10 degrees below average Friday with slight warming this weekend and greater warming next week. Overnight temperatures will also cool off faster, giving us better relief at night. You can expect 60s in the overnight hours for the coast and valleys, 50s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts.

Click here to see average high and low temperatures as well as records where you live.

Slight warming this weekend, but temperatures remain near to slightly below average. This weekend you can expect 70s at the coast, 80s inland to the mountains and about 103 to 108 in the deserts. Slightly warmer next week, but temperatures will still trend pretty close to average.

Weaker monsoon flow will be the trend into early next week, with potentially drier, less humid conditions arriving later this month!

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 73-79°

Inland: 80-88°

Mountains: 76-87°

Deserts: 102-105°

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