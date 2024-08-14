San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 13, 2024: Lower humidity....for now

The high pressure ridge that has brought us so much heat this summer is getting replaced by a trough of low pressure ushering in a slight dip in temperatures but also significantly drier conditions, especially away from the coast. The coast will still be muggy as the relatively warm ocean water temperatures keep things muggier during the summer, but it will be slightly less humid even there.

Overnight and morning clouds will impact the coast and some inland areas, clearing to sunshine by early to mid-morning.

It won't be as breezy in the mountains and deserts tomorrow but westerly winds of 10 to 30mph will still be possible. The wind and drier conditions will lead to elevated fire danger so be sure to stay extra fire safe.

Monsoon moisture starts to creep back into the county late Friday with strengthening flow into early next week. While this weekend will be more humid, it does look like the chance for any showers and thunderstorms will hold off until early next week for the mountains and deserts.

Temperatures slowly climb early next week, reaching the 80s for the warmer coastal areas and the mid-90s inland. However, temperatures will not change as much in the mountains and deserts, staying in the 80s in the mountains and near 110 in the deserts.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 74-85°

Inland: 87-94°

Mountains: 80-93°

Deserts: 106-109°

