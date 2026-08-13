San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 12, 2026: Not as hot or as humid!

Weather Headlines:



It won't be as humid Thursday through Saturday

Cooling off! Temperatures will trend below average for the end of the week

Humidity will return at some point next week, maybe as early as Sunday.

Coastal Flood Advisory through 11pm Wednesday for possible flooding during evening high tides.

A quieter day in the mountains and deserts as monsoon flow starts to weaken. Cooler and drier air will filter in from the Northwest, pushing the monsoon and heat dome farther east. This will lead to cooler and less humid weather locally Thursday through at least Saturday.

As this trough approaches, clouds will spread across the county with mostly cloudy skies expected on Thursday which will also taper our afternoon highs. Thursday will be the coolest day we've seen in a while, followed by Friday. You can expect highs in the low to mid-70s at the coast, low to mid-80s inland, 70s in the mountains and low-100s in the deserts.

On top of that, the nights will also be cooling off! You can expect 60s in the overnight hours for the coast and valleys, 50s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts.

Temperatures will drop near to 12 degrees below average Thursday and Friday!

Click here to see average high and low temperatures as well as records where you live.

The marine layer will spread farther inland the rest of the week, with patchy fog possible for the morning commute.

Slight warming this weekend into early next week, but temperatures remain near to slightly below average. Humidity will return at some point next week, maybe as early as Sunday, as monsoon flow builds again.

Astronomical high tides will bring the threat of flooding for one more night. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until 11pm Wednesday for the threat of flooding during the evening high tides between 9 and 10pm with high tides between 6.9 to 7.2 feet.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 72-°

Inland: 68-72°

Mountains: 50-62°

Deserts: 75-78°

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