San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 11, 2026: Possible mountain storms for one more day

Weather Headlines:



Monsoon storms are not as likely on Wednesday, though a few strong storms are still possible

It won't be as humid Thursday through Saturday

Cooling off! Temperatures will trend below average for the end of the week

Humidity will return at some point next week, maybe as early as Sunday.

Coastal Flood Advisory through 11pm Wednesday for possible flooding during evening high tides.

Strong monsoon thunderstorms hit the mountains and deserts for a third day in a row, bringing abundant lightning, heavy rain, localized flooding, small hail and strong winds. Storms are not as likely Wednesday as monsoon flow starts to weaken, but a storm or two can't be ruled out.

The marine layer will spread farther inland the rest of the week, with patchy fog possible for the morning commute as a trough of low pressure moves in from the Northwest, pushing the heat dome east.

Temperatures will drop near to 5 degrees below average Wednesday and up to 10 degrees below average Thursday and Friday! On top of the cooler weather, it will also be less humid!

Click here to see average high and low temperatures as well as records where you live.

The coast will drop into the low to mid-70s, low to mid-80s inland, 70s in the mountains and low-100s in the deserts. On top of that, the nights will also be cooling off! You can expect 60s in the overnight hours for the coast and valleys, 50s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts.

Slight warming this weekend into early next week, but temperatures remain near to slightly below average. Humidity will return at some point next week, maybe as early as Sunday, as monsoon flow builds again.

Astronomical high tides will bring the threat of flooding along the coast. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until 11pm Wednesday for the threat of flooding during the evening high tides between 7:30 and 10pm with high tides between 7.2 to 7.5 feet.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 75-82°

Inland: 80-89°

Mountains: 78-90°

Deserts: 103-105°

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