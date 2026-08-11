San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 10, 2026: Humid with more monsoon storms

Weather Headlines:



Monsoon storms expected again Tuesday in the mountains and deserts

Chance of storms tapers off Wednesday, and it won't be as humid Thursday through Saturday

Cooling off later this week with temperatures below average by midweek!

Humidity may build again by Sunday as monsoon moisture returns

Coastal Flood Advisory through 11pm Wednesday for possible flooding during evening high tides.



Strong monsoon thunderstorms in the mountains and deserts Sunday and Monday brought abundant lightning, heavy rain, localized flooding, small hail and strong winds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected in the mountains and deserts again Tuesday, while a stray shower can't be ruled out west of the mountains.

The marine layer will continue for the coast and some inland valleys each night and morning with patchy fog possible for the morning commute. Monsoon clouds will stream across the county on Tuesday, leading to a mix of sun and clouds.

The chance of storms tapers off Wednesday with less humid weather expected Thursday through Saturday as monsoon flow weakens. On top of the drop in humidity, temperatures will drop as well! Temperatures will trend below average Wednesday through the weekend!

Click here to see average high and low temperatures as well as records where you live.

The coast will drop into the low to mid-70s, low to mid-80s inland, 70s in the mountains and low-100s in the deserts. On top of that, the nights will also be cooling off! You can expect 60s in the overnight hours for the coast and valleys, 50s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts.

Astronomical high tides will bring the threat of flooding along the coast. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until 11pm Wednesday for the threat of flooding during the evening high tides between 7:30 and 10pm with high tides between 7.2 to 7.5 feet.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 75-84°

Inland: 85-91°

Mountains: 80-92°

Deserts: 106-108°

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat: Excessive heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people who work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.

Now is a good time to check your cars for loose tire tread or parts—anything that could easily spark a fire. In addition, make sure you have a go bag and working flashlights in case of an emergency or power outage. Also, prune and trim trees and shrubs to make a defensible space around your home.

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.