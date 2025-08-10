San Diego’s Weather Forecast for August 10, 2025: Quiet on the coast, extreme heat in deserts

Warm, mostly sunny weather continues for San Diego. Coastal and inland communities will be nice and calm to finish the weekend, while the mountains and deserts see more extreme heat.

This morning marine layer clouds are expected to break by 9 a.m. for most areas, with the sun coming out between 10 and 11 a.m. for places closer to the water.

Clouds may be stubborn at the beaches through the afternoon.

Today’s highs are comfortable for most areas. The coast will reach low to mid 70s, while inland communities will see low to mid 80s.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the mountains through Monday, while an Excessive Heat Warning impacts the deserts through Tuesday.

The mountains will see more highs near 90, while the deserts will once again get above 110°.

The mountains and deserts have a 20% chance of thunderstorms, as moisture from the Gulf of California surges into the county.

That high humidity air will stay confined to the mountains and deserts, so there’s no chance of rain west of the mountains.

We see slight cooling by the end of the week!

Sunday’s Highs:

Coast: 71-79°

Inland: 81-90°

Mountains: 86-94°

Deserts: 106-111°

