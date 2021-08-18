San Diego's Weather Forecast for Aug. 18, 2021: Drastically Cooler

Temperatures plummet 5 to 10 degrees today with thick marine layer clouds making it feel more like May or June!

A trough of low pressure will develop to our north ushering in the cooler air that will drop temperatures 5 to nearly 15 degrees below normal. Today and tomorrow will be the coolest days with thick marine layer clouds that may be able to squeeze out some drizzle to a few light showers in the overnight and morning hours.

In addition to the cool-down, the humidity will also be trending downward making it feel a lot more comfortable across the county. The driest air will be away from the coast.

Gusty winds will pick up in the mountain and desert areas with westerly gusts of 30 to 45mph leading to elevated fire danger. The coast and valleys will be breezy at times with winds of 5 to 15mph.

This trough will not only usher in cooler and drier air from the north but also smoke from wildfires burning in the Northwest leading to hazy skies. The smoke will be at the higher elevations and at this point shouldn't impact air quality.

Below normal temperatures will last through the weekend with temperatures going back up next week.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 71-76°

Inland: 74-80°

Mountains: 70-82°

Deserts: 99-104°

