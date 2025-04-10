San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 9, 2025: Summer-like end to the workweek

Thursday and Friday will be the warmest days of the week, with highs soaring 5 to nearly 20 degrees above average. Some record highs will be within reach, mainly in the foothills and mountains.

Low clouds and fog will continue to impact coastal areas with patchy dense fog at times, especially in the overnight and morning hours. Stubborn clouds may linger at some beaches even into the afternoon through Friday, while sunshine will be the trend elsewhere.

A trough of low pressure will develop off the coast, pushing the high-pressure ridge farther east and ushering in a 5 to 15-degree drop in temperatures locally by Sunday. That's when temperatures will trend back near normal for the coast and valleys, while the mountains and deserts will remain 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

The marine layer will spread farther inland over the weekend, which will help limit fog formation near the coast while patchy fog will be possible inland in the overnight and morning hours. Expect a similar pattern into much of next week.

Slight cooling next week will bring temperatures back near normal across the county, with 60s and 70s for most and 80s in the deserts.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 63-76°

Inland: 83-89°

Mountains: 75-87°

Deserts: 96-100°

