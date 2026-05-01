San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 30, 2026: Weekend warm-up!

A storm passed south of San Diego today, bringing more clouds earlier in the day, but sunshine has returned! The marine layer will build overnight with low clouds and patchy fog Friday morning, quickly clearing to sunny skies and warmer temperatures by the afternoon. The marine layer will be present each night and morning for the coast and valleys - hello May Gray!

Friday and Saturday will be the warmest days of the week with 70s for most of the county and mid-90s in the deserts. Saturday and Sunday we'll see passing high clouds with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Another Pacific storm will pass north through California, bringing a chance of light rain Monday into Tuesday, a dip in temperatures, and gusty winds for the mountains and deserts.

Temperatures will be 5 to 15 degrees below average away from the coast Monday and Tuesday before temperatures rebound back to normal Wednesday and even warmer for the end of the week.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 667-73°

Inland: 72-79°

Mountains: 70-80°

Deserts: 94-97°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.