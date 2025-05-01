San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 30, 2025: Fair through Friday before cold, wet weather this weekend

The marine layer will spread farther inland by Thursday morning as a trough of low pressure develops over Southern California. Patchy drizzle and fog will be possible with uneven clearing near the coast, fitting for the first day of May with May Gray in the forecast. Inland areas will clear to sunny skies by mid to late morning.

Friday will be similar before a cold storm dives south this weekend, bringing an 8 to 25-degree drop in temperatures by Sunday and a chance of showers from Saturday night through Sunday, potentially lingering into Monday and even into Tuesday.

Accumulations will be light from a few hundredths to .25" for most and isolated amounts up to .50", mainly near the mountains.

It will be breezy in the mountains and deserts Thursday afternoon with westerly gusts of 15 to 30mph. Windier conditions are expected this weekend, when peak winds may exceed 50 mph.

Temperatures will trend near average across the county through Friday with 60s and 70s for most and upper 80s to low 90s in the deserts. Sunday will be the coolest day of the week with temperatures topping out 8 to 25 degrees below average, with the biggest spread for the mountains and deserts.

On Sunday expect highs in the upper-50s to low-60s for the coast and valleys, 40s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts.

Monday will remain cool, though not as cold as Sunday with a slight chance of showers. Tuesday will be warmer with continued warming the rest of the workweek.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 62-69°

Inland: 70-74°

Mountains: 62-72°

Deserts: 88-92°

