San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 3, 2026: Warmer weekend, rain chance next week

It was much warmer Friday, from mostly 60s Thursday to 70s and 80s today! It will be even warmer for Easter weekend with the heat peaking Saturday. Expect highs 5 to 15 degrees above average across the county.

Mild Santa Ana winds peaked Friday but continue Saturday. Peak wind gusts Friday reached up to 55mph at Sill Hill, located between Alpine and Julian and always one of the areas most impacted by Santa Ana winds. Saturday expect east and northeasterly winds of 25 to 45mph inland to the mountains.

Easter will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s at the coast, upper-70s to mid-80s inland, 60s and 70s in the mountains, and 90s in the deserts.

Slight cooling into next week, trending near average for most of the county, bringing fair weather to the county and minor day-to-day changes through Wednesday.

A Pacific storm will bring cooler weather starting Thursday along with a slight chance of showers that may last into the weekend.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 73-83°

Inland: 80-88°

Mountains: 65-80°

Deserts: 86-89°

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