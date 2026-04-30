San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 29, 2026: Possible light showers Thursday, warmer weekend

Clouds will continue to build into Thursday morning as a Pacific Storm approaches and passes to the south of San Diego. This storm doesn't have much moisture, but there is a small chance of drizzle or a few light showers, mostly in the morning on Thursday, with more sunshine later in the afternoon.

Accumulation, if any, will be light at a trace to a few hundredths of an inch.

Wind will build in the afternoon, mostly in the mountains and deserts, with westerly gusts of 20 to 45mph.

A warming trend kicks off Friday with Saturday the warmest day of the week when we'll see 70s for most of the county and mid-90s in the deserts.

Another Pacific storm will pass north through California, bringing another chance of light rain Monday into Tuesday, a dip in temperatures, and gusty winds for the mountains and deserts.

Sunshine and warmer weather return by Wednesday.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 66-69°

Inland: 68-73°

Mountains: 60-70°

Deserts: 88-92°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.