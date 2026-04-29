San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 28, 2026: Possible light showers on Thursday

The marine layer will build tonight with low clouds and patchy fog into Wednesday morning. Clouds will clear to mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with temperatures near average in the afternoon.

Wind will build in the afternoon, mostly in the mountains and deserts, with westerly gusts of 20 to 40mph and up to 45mph on Thursday as a storm passes by San Diego.

That Pacific storm will bring more clouds on Thursday and a slight chance of a few showers. Accumulation, if any, will be light at only a few hundredths of an inch.

A warming trend kicks off Friday with Saturday the warmest day of the week when we'll see 70s for most of the county and mid-90s in the deserts.

We may get another chance of showers by Tuesday or Wednesday next week along with a dip in temperatures and gusty winds for the mountains and deserts.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 67-71°

Inland: 70-76°

Mountains: 61-73°

Deserts: 88-91°

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