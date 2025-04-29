San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 28, 2025: Patchy morning fog

Morning clouds and patchy fog on Tuesday will clear out faster to sunny skies with temperatures trending right on par for average by the afternoon.

A trough of low pressure is expected to develop on Wednesday, bringing a deeper marine layer that will spread farther inland, accompanied by a slight chance of patchy drizzle and inland fog in the morning. Expect slower clearing of the clouds on Wednesday and Thursday.

A storm will dive south over the weekend, bringing a 5- to 20-degree drop in temperatures by Sunday and a chance of showers from Saturday night through Sunday. Accumulations will be light and comparable to what we saw this past weekend.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts Tuesday into Wednesday with westerly gusts of 20 to 45mph, while windier conditions are expected this weekend when peak winds may exceed 50mph.

Temperatures will trend near average across the county through Friday with 60s and 70s for most and 90s in the deserts. Sunday will be the coolest day of the week with temperatures topping out 5 to nearly 25 degrees below average, with the biggest spread for the mountains and deserts.

On Sunday expect highs in the upper-50s to low-60s for the coast and valleys, 40s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 63-72°

Inland: 72-76°

Mountains: 63-75°

Deserts: 90-93°

