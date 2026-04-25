San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 24, 2026: Cooler, breezy with a few showers this weekend

Clouds began to build Friday afternoon ahead of a Pacific storm that will bring a chance of showers this weekend, along with cooler and breezy conditions.

While we do expect rain, most of the weekend will be dry, with even sunshine mixing in, as the best chance of rain is Saturday night into Sunday morning. We may see some drizzle to misty conditions Saturday morning and again overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

Forecast rainfall totals will average between .10 to .25", locally up to .50" and isolated higher in some mountain locations.

It will be cooler this weekend with temperatures trending 5 to 10 degrees below average away from the coast with 60s for the coast and valleys, 50s in the mountains and 70s and 80s in the deserts.

Gusty winds will build Saturday, with westerly gusts of 15 to 25mph for the coast and valleys while stronger winds will target the mountains and deserts between 25 to 45mph and isolated gusts up to 60mph. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the deserts from 2pm Saturday until 11am Sunday.

Warming early next week before another storm brings a slight chance of light showers on Wednesday. Greater warming by the end of the week when we'll see 70s for most of the county and 90s in the deserts.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 64-68°

Inland: 65-70°

Mountains: 52-64°

Deserts: 80-84°

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