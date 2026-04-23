San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 23, 2026: Fair Friday, chance of weekend showers

A fair weather day on tap on Friday with temperatures trending near average across the county under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

A Pacific storm will bring a chance of light showers this weekend, mostly late Saturday night into Sunday morning, which means most of the weekend during the day will be dry.

Forecast rainfall totals will average between .10 to .25", locally up to .50".

It will be cooler this weekend with temperatures trending 5 to 10 degrees below average away from the coast with 60s for the coast and valleys, 50s in the mountains and 70s and 80s in the deserts.

Gusty winds will build Friday afternoon, peaking Saturday, with westerly gusts of 15 to 25mph for the coast and valleys while stronger winds will target the mountains and deserts between 25 to 45mph and isolated gusts up to 60mph.

Warming early next week before another storm brings a slight chance of light showers on Wednesday.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 66-71°

Inland: 70-76°

Mountains: 60-72°

Deserts: 87-92°

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