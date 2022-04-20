San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 20, 2022: Cooler week's end with possible rain

Temperatures continue to drop through Friday as a storm approaches from the northwest bringing passing high clouds and gusty wind at times.

Not as windy today but westerly gusts up to 15mph are still possible for the coast and valleys while the mountains and deserts will see gusts of 25 to 45mph. Stronger winds will develop tomorrow afternoon into Friday when gusts up to 25mph are expected for the coast and valleys while the mountains and deserts will see gusts up to 55mph.

Marine layer clouds each night and morning may produce sprinkles to patchy drizzle. Isolated to scattered showers are expected as the storm approaches Thursday night into Friday with the best chance Friday morning.

The storm track will determine how much rain we get, but anything this late in the season would be helpful as we have about 3 inches of deficit. Preliminary forecast totals look to average between .05 to .50" from the coast to the mountains.

Temperatures warm quickly this weekend with a 5 to 10-degree jump from Friday to Saturday with another 10-degree jump by Monday. We'll see 60s Saturday warming into the 70s Sunday for the coast and mountains, 70s inland warming into the 80s with 80s warming into the 90s in the desert.

Warm weather is the trend into next week.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 63-68°

Inland: 67-72°

Mountains: 55-67°

Deserts: 85-90°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry