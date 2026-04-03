San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 2, 2026: Weekend warm-up with Santa Ana winds

Thursday was the coolest day of the week with 60s for most of the county, topping out near to 5 degrees below average.

Gusty onshore winds persisted today, though not as strong as Wednesday. Peak gusts exceeded 20mph for some coastal and valley areas while the mountains clocked peak gusts of 51mph at Cuyamaca Peak. A Wind Advisory remains for the mountains and deserts ends11pm Thursday.

Winds turn offshore Friday with mild Santa Ana winds through Saturday. Expect east and northeasterly winds of 25 to 45mph and isolated gusts over 50mph inland to the mountains.

Warmer weather starts Friday with temperatures trending 5 to 10 degrees above normal for the coast and valleys, becoming even warmer through Easter weekend.

Easter will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s at the coast, upper-70s to mid-80s inland, 60s and 70s in the mountains, and 90s in the deserts.

Slight cooling into next week, trending near average for most of the county, bringing fair weather to the county and minor day-to-day changes through Wednesday.

A Pacific storm will bring cooler weather starting Thursday along with a slight chance of showers that may last into the weekend.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 70-78°

Inland:77-83°

Mountains: 59-73°

Deserts: 82-85°

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