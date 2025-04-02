San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 2, 2025: Periods of rain and snow Thursday

It was another chilly day, with temperatures topping out 5 to 20 degrees below average, periods of rain, occasional wind, and even a dusting of snow at the higher mountains. Rainfall totals over the last 24 hours ranged between a few hundredths to a quarter of an inch for the coast and valleys and near an inch for some mountain locations.

Tomorrow will bring a better chance of scattered showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms, with the best chance near the mountains. While most rain will be light, periods of moderate to heavy rain can't be ruled out, especially if thunderstorms form. We'll also see sunshine mixing in.

Tomorrow will be breezy again, though not as windy as the last couple of days. Peak winds will be in the mountains and deserts with westerly winds of 20 to 35mph.

Snow levels will hover around 4,000' to 4,500' through tomorrow morning, climbing to 5,000' to 5,500' by the afternoon. The higher elevations of Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain, and Lookout Mountain may pick up 1 to 3" of snow, and while accumulation is not likely down to Julian, there may be some snow flurries.

High surf will impact the beaches through tonight with a High Surf Advisory in effect until 11pm for waves of 4 to 7 feet, sets to 9 feet, and strong rip currents.

Just a slight chance of rain showers in the mountains on Friday with drier and sunnier weather elsewhere. Warmer weather rolls in just in time for the weekend when we'll see 70s and 80s for most of the county! Temperatures will warm closer to normal by Saturday, turning even warmer Sunday into much of next week with temperatures trending several degrees above average as high pressure builds over the west.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 57-61°

Inland: 53-61°

Mountains: 38-51°

Deserts: 66-69°

