San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 16, 2026: Winds shift for a weekend warm-up!

Happy Thursday everyone!

It’s a breezy afternoon here in San Diego, and the winds aren’t going to stop anytime soon!

They will change directions though.

By Friday, we will see the winds turn offshore and bring us some mild Santa Ana conditions.

Along our coast and inland spots, strong gusts could reach around 15-20 m.p.h.

In our mountains and foothills, some spots could see gusts as strong as 25 to 45 m.p.h.

As we work toward the weekend, we are tracking a slight warm-up across the county!

Friday, the coastal areas will see highs in the low 70s and upper 60s.

Our inland communities will reach highs in the mid to upper 70s.

The mountains will reach highs close to the low 60s.

Our deserts will see temperatures reach the low 80s.

Saturday and Sunday will see a 5° to 10° jump as high pressure builds over the Great Basin.

All that is set to change, as we keep an eye on a low pressure system that could bring us cooler weather, breezy conditions, and even rain chances mid-next week.

Timing keeps changing on this system, so stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates, San Diego's Most Accurate Forecast.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 69-73°

Inland: 75-79°

Mountains: 60-70°

Deserts: 79-84°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Ava Kershner on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

