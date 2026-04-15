San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 15, 2026: Winds pick up for the end of the workweek

A storm passing to the north will bring more clouds on Thursday, a minor dip in temperatures, and gusty winds. Strongest winds will target the mountains and deserts with westerly gusts of 25 to 45mph and isolated gusts over 50mph. The coast and valleys can expect gusts of 15 to 25mph.

The wind turns offshore Friday and Saturday creating weak to mild Santa Ana winds. Expect east and northeasterly winds of 25 to 45mph, with strongest winds in the foothills and mountains.

Saturday will be the warmest day for the coast and valleys, with the coast in the 70s and near 80 inland. While the mountains and deserts will be warmer on Sunday, with 60s in the mountains and 90s in the deserts.

Another storm is expected to stall over the Pacific this weekend and as it pushes onshore, potentially bring a chance of showers early next week. There remains uncertainty on track timing so stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates, San Diego's Most Accurate Forecast.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 66-71°

Inland: 69-75°

Mountains: 57-70°

Deserts: 85-88°

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