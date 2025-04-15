San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 15, 2025: Cool with periods of light rain

There will be unsettled weather this week as a trough of low pressure over the Pacific slowly makes its way to Southern California. It will be noticeably cooler through Friday as temperatures top out 5 to 15 degrees below normal, with Thursday and Friday being the coolest days.

A deeper marine layer this week will bring periods of heavy mist to light rain each night and morning through Wednesday, though little to no accumulation is expected. As the trough moves over Southern California on Thursday and Friday, we'll see a better chance of measurable rain. At this point, there is a chance of isolated to scattered light to moderate showers.

Preliminary forecast totals will range from .10 to .50", with the highest totals near the mountains.

Onshore flow builds this week, bringing gusty winds each afternoon and evening to the mountains and deserts, peaking Wednesday into Thursday. Expect westerly gusts of 20 to 45mph, with isolated gusts over 50mph possible. Gusty winds continue into Friday, but not as windy as Thursday.

Pleasant weather is on tap for Easter weekend, with mostly sunny skies and warming temperatures trending near average across the county. For Easter Sunday, expect mid-60s at the coast, low to mid-70s inland, low to mid-60s in the mountains and mid-80s in the deserts; perfect conditions for all the Easter egg hunts happening across the county!

Similar conditions continue into early next week, with highs trending near normal in the 60s and 70s for most of the county.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 59-65°

Inland: 58-65°

Mountains: 52-63°

Deserts: 82-85°

