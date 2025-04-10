San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 10, 2025: Possible record heat Friday!

Temperatures will continue to top out 5 to nearly 20 degrees above average through Friday. I'm forecasting record highs in Ramona, Alpine and Campo.

Low clouds and fog will keep things cooler along the coast with patchy dense fog at times, especially in the overnight and morning hours. Stubborn clouds may linger at some beaches even into the afternoon. The marine layer will spread farther inland over the weekend, with even inland areas waking up to low clouds and possible fog, while the dense fog along the coast will no longer be likely.

A trough of low pressure will develop over the Pacific this weekend, pushing the high-pressure ridge farther east and ushering in a 5 to 15-degree drop in temperatures locally. Temperatures this weekend will trend back near normal for the coast and valleys by Sunday, while the mountains and deserts will remain 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts late Friday into Saturday with westerly gusts of 25 to 45mph.

Slight cooling will continue into next week when we'll see 60s and 70s for most and upper-80s to mid-90s in the deserts.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 67-78°

Inland: 84-90°

Mountains: 75-88°

Deserts: 99-103°

