San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 1, 2026: Cooler Thursday, followed by a warm-up

After a little bit of rain overnight, it turned out to be a fair day. Rainfall totals were light, as expected with most areas receieving nothing to 0.04" while Palomar Mountain saw 0.14" of rain.

Click here to see rainfall totals where you live.

Peak wind gusts today exceeded 20mph for some coastal and valley areas while the mountains clocked peak gusts of 60mph at Cuyamaca Peak. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the mountains and deserts until 11pm Thursday. Expect westerly winds of 20 to 35mph and peak gusts to 55mph. The coast and valleys will be breezy, with westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph.

Thursday will be the coolest day of the week with mostly 60s for the coast and valleys, 50s in the mountains and 80s in the deserts.

Mild Santa Ana winds develop Friday into Saturday with east and northesterly winds of 25 to 45mph and isolated gusts over 50mph inland to the mountains.

Much warmer by Easter weekend as high pressure starts to build coupled with those Santa Ana winds. Easter will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s at the coast, mid-70s to low-80s inland, 60s and 70s in the mountains, and 90s in the deserts.

Slight cooling into next week, trending near average for most of the county, bringing fair weather to the county.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 64-68°

Inland: 65-69°

Mountains: 53-66°

Deserts: 80-84°

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