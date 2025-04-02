San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 1, 2025: Cool and breezy with occasional showers

A chilly and windy day with temperatures topping out 5 to 20 degrees below average, periods of light rain and gusty up to 35mph for the coast and valleys and 50 to 61mph in the mountains and deserts. Rainfall totals were much lighter today compared to yesterday with many areas picking up a few hundredths of an inch.

Click here to see rainfall totals where you live.

This unsettled weather pattern will continue through Thursday with periods of heavy mist, showers, cool temperatures, gusty winds along with a slight chance of thunderstorms. While most rain will be light, periods of moderate to heavy rain can't be ruled out, especially if thunderstorms form.

Wednesday will be similar to today with partial clearing into the afternoon and it will be brisk and breezy, though not as windy as today. Gusty winds will continue each afternoon and evening through Thursday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 2 a.m. Wednesday across the county. Expect sustained winds of 25 to 40mph and gusts of 45 to 65mph in the mountains and deserts. For the coast and valleys, expect sustained westerly winds of 15 to 25mph and gusts up to 35mph.

Snow levels will hover between 4,000' and 4,500' tomorrow, climbing between 4,500' and 5,000' on Thursday. The higher elevations of Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain, and Lookout Mountain may pick up 1 to 3" of snow, and while accumulation is not likely down to Julian, there may be some snow flurries.

High surf will impact the beaches through tomorrow with a High Surf Advisory in effect until noon Wednesday for waves of 4 to 7 feet, sets to 10 feet, and strong rip currents.

Just a slight chance of rain showers in the mountains on Friday with drier and sunnier weather elsewhere. Warmer weather rolls in just in time for the weekend when we'll see 70s and 80s for most of the county! Temperatures will warm closer to normal by Saturday turning even warmer Sunday into early next week with temperatures trending several degrees above average as high pressure builds over the west.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 57-63°

Inland: 54-63°

Mountains: 37-50°

Deserts: 66-69°

