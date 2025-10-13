San Diego's Weather Forecast: Cooler weather coming with early week storm

We have some cooler weather on the way to start the week, and with it will likely come showers on Tuesday.

Monday will start with low clouds on the coast and patchy fog inland. Temperatures topping out 5-15 degrees below average, putting the coast and valleys in the upper 60s to low 70s, with some mountain communities falling into the 50s.

A low pressure system moving south will approach San Diego County Monday night, beginning with strong winds especially in the mountains and deserts, where gusts will peak around 40-45 mph. This brings the possibility of blowing dust in the desert. Loose or unsecured objects are at risk of getting moved.

The coast and valleys will get breezy as well, but gusts will only top out around 25 mph.

Showers will add into the mix overnight Monday and into Tuesday, with precipitation expected along the coast and a solid chance for showers everywhere else.

Temperatures on Tuesday will decrease about 5-7 degrees more, meaning some areas will be close to 20 degrees below normal then.

The shower chances quickly evaporate after Tuesday, allowing mostly sunny conditions to return. Wednesday also starts the gradual warming trend, when temperatures will be back to near average by Friday and Saturday.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 67-71°

Inland: 67-73°

Mountains: 56-67°

Deserts: 78-85°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.